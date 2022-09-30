Editor’s note: The teacher’s name has been removed from the story, as no official charges have been filed.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kimberly Area School District (KASD) announced that a high school teacher was placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct with students of another school.

According to the KASD, it was made aware that a teacher engaged in the inappropriate conduct while previously serving as a teacher within a different school district.

Officials say that as soon as the KASD became aware of the allegations against the teacher, the district immediately placed him on administrative leave, and the district is cooperating with law enforcement on this matter.

The release states that there is currently no evidence to indicate that any Kimberly Area School District students were involved in the alleged misconduct.

While we understand members of the school community may have questions and concerns regarding this situation, please understand that the District is restricted as to the information it can share, as this matter remains under investigation. However, please be assured that the health, safety, and well-being of our students remain the District’s highest priority. Kimberly Area School District

Anyone with information related to this situation to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.