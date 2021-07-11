Kimberly woman dies, two children suffer life-threatening injuries during crash in Two Rivers

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two children suffered life-threatening injuries and a 31-year-old Kimberly woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Two Rivers on Saturday.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:03 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at STH 42 and CTH VV in the Town of Two Rivers. Officers say that a preliminary investigation indicated 31-year-old Kristen VanDeVoort of Kimberly was driving eastbound on CTH VV when her Chevy Impala failed to stop at the stop sign located in the intersection of STH 42 and was struck by an oncoming Dodge Ram heading southbound and being driven by 71-year-old George Dearborn of Appleton.

Authorities say that the 31-year-old woman from Kimberly had two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, a 7-year-old boy from Kimberly and an 8-year-old girl from Kimberly. Both children were reportedly trapped in the vehicle and extricated by fire department personnel.

Deputies say the children suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash and were quickly flown to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Officials say the 31-year-old Kimberly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the 71-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram and his passenger, 69-year-old Wendy Dearborn, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is being released at this time. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.