Kimberly woman killed in plane crash served as Wisconsin Air Staff Sergeant, remembered by comrades

(WFRV) – The 26-year-old Kimberly woman, identified as one of the two victims killed in a plane crash on Tuesday in Janesville, is being remembered by the 115 Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard for her service through the years.

The victim, Remington Viney, joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard in December of 2013 and quickly rose the ranks becoming Staff Sergeant for the 115th Fighter Wing in 2018. Now, her comrades are taking a moment to honor and remember Sgt.Viney.

“Staff Sgt. Viney was a decorated veteran who deployed overseas on several occasions. In 2015, she deployed to Kadena AB, Japan, in 2017 to Kunsan AB, Korea, and finally stateside to Nellis Air Force Base in 2018 in support of the annual Red Flag exercise,” wrote the 115 Fighter Wing in a post.

Staff Sgt. Viney, who is remembered by companions as having had a ‘passion for flying,’ is reported to have also earned the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Longevity Medal along with a few other unit awards.

The 115th Fighter Wing shared, “Staff Sgt. Viney was a model American Airman loved by many and will be greatly missed.”

To see Staff Sgt. Viney’s obituary, click here.

Sgt. Viney and a second victim, identified as 25-year-old Tanner Byholm from Glidden, were tragically killed on Tuesday morning when a small plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. For the full story, click here.