KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A long-standing tradition makes its return to Sunset Park in Kimberly next weekend.

The 34th annual Paperfest will be returning home to Sunset Park for the first time since 2019 on July 14-17.

The free-admission festival, which has donated nearly one million dollars to local nonprofits within the community, features three stages of live music as well as plenty of other attractions, including carnival rides, and food trucks.

“This is not the same old Paperfest, our team has been working hard to elevate the Paperfest experience for attendees, from the live music to event layout, all with the goal to provide the community with a quality, free-admission event where the proceeds benefit local nonprofits,” said Paperfest Director, Matthew Boots.

This year’s musical headliners include national country artists Phil Vassar and David Nail, as well as local favorite Vic Ferrari. Attendees can also enjoy a hot air balloon glow, carnival rides, food trucks, craft beer, a car show, family fun, and much more.

No parking will be allowed on Paperfest grounds and attendees are asked to use the free parking and free shuttle bus from Antique Up. Parking is also available near the Sunset Park boat landing, at Fox Valley Christian Fellowship, and on other area streets.

