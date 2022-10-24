MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Get the boots strapped, the cowboy hat fit, and saddle up as American Family Field in Milwaukee is scheduled to host the King of Country, George Strait.

Announced in a release on Monday, Strait will perform on June 3 as he returns to the ballpark for the first time since its inaugural season in 2001.

The country legend will return to Milwaukee for one of only six shows on his summer tour. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.”

Strait will be joined by one of country’s most respected and beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton. Between the 89-time Platnium music icon in George Strait and the eight-time GRAMMY-winner Chris Stapleton, the two will also be joined by Little Big Town.

“American Family Field has a track record of hosting some of the top touring acts throughout its history,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We are thrilled to welcome George Strait, a legend in country music, back to Milwaukee and know that his performance, along with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, will make for an amazing evening of music.”

American Family Field has played host to a variety of musical acts such as Bruce Springsteen in 2003, Kid Rock/Sugarland in 2008, and most recently The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts in 2022.