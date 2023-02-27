GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are without a home after a fire in the City of Green Bay caused around $35,000 in damages.

According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to Cornelius Drive at around 9:15 a.m. for a kitchen fire and found items left on a glass-top stove had caught fire.

The fire was contained within 5 minutes upon arrival and the quick response stopped the fire from extending any further in the house.

The home was vented of smoke and checked for extension. There were no reported injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is released from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.