NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah resident is being treated for ‘various severity levels’ of burns after trying to dispose of a ‘cooking vessel’ that was on fire by throwing it outside, authorities say.

A release from the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue states that first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Hunt Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man that was burned over a significant part of their body.

When crews first arrived, black smoke and fire were seen coming from the backyard of the home, leading to additional units being called in.

Officials say the man was found inside the home, and as crews were working to extinguish the fire in the backyard, the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A second fire was subsequently found in the kitchen, which was immediately put out. The release notes that fire damage inside the home was limited to a cabinet near the stove, however, smoke damage was evident throughout the residence.

Authorities say that the man admitted to cooking supper on the stove and reportedly ‘forgot that the stove was still on.’ After remembering that there was still food on the stove, officials say the man tried to dispose of the burning ‘cooking vessel’ by throwing it into the backyard.

When attempting to throw it out the door, it caused burning oil to spill onto the man’s body. According to the release it caused burns of ‘various severity levels’ to over 75% of his body.

After being treated at a local hospital, the man was transferred to a hospital that specializes in burn treatment in the Milwaukee area.

Authorities say the home was not equipped with a fire sprinkler and did not have working smoke detectors. The estimated dollar loss to the building and contents is $3,600. Fire investigators say that they have been unable to rule out unattended cooking as a cause of the fire.

No additional information has been provided.