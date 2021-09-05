Kites Over Lake Michigan takes off in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The skies in Two Rivers are bursting with color this weekend for the 16th annual Kites Over Lake Michigan event.

Starting on Saturday, attendees gathered at Two Rivers High School for the fan-favorite event and got to watch giant show kites, precision stunt teams performing aerial ballet with their dual and quad line kites, colorful ground displays.

And if you missed Saturday’s event and this sounds like something you would like to see for yourself, you’re in luck. Kites Over Lake Michigan is happening again on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. with some free kite-making for kids.

The event will be held again at Two Rivers High School, located on 4519 Lincoln Avenue, with all events set to start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Organizers say food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale and no pets are allowed at the event.

