Kitten’s leg amputated after being found ‘in rough shape’ near Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus says a kitten found near Lambeau Field needed to have her leg amputated “to give her the best outlook on life.” Now they’re asking for the communities help to cover the cost of her medical care.

Officers from Ashwaubenon Public Safety reportedly found 13-week-old Petunia in rough shape.

“The skin around her mouth was torn off, and she was suffering from a nerve injury in her right leg, which also caused damage to her paw from having to drag it on the ground. After being stabilized at an emergency clinic, the tiny trouper was brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Green Bay Campus for treatment,” says Shaina Allen of the Green Bay Campus.

Despite her condition, Petunia purred throughout her intake examination. Veterinary staff performed surgery on her lip and provided her with pain medication before sending her to a foster home to heal.

Unfortunately, Petunia’s leg and paw continued to worsen. Staff with WHS then decided to amputate her leg.

“Fortunately, Petunia has recovered from both surgeries with no complications and is currently available for adoption. She never once let her condition bring her down and has been nothing but sweet since day one. According to her foster family, she loves to snuggle and even became friends with the resident cat and dog. Having only three limbs doesn’t stop her from having fun, she can still run and jump with the rest of them!” Allen added.

To assist in covering the costs of Petunia’s medical care, WHS is asking for the public’s help. All donations made to WHS on Tuesday, Dec. 3, will be matched up to $30,000 thanks to Virginia Kress, a WHS friend, according to Allen.

To make a donation, visit the WHS website.

“The nonprofit organization receives no general government funding and is not part of any national groups like HSUS, ASPCA, or PETA. It truly runs on donations from generous people in the community who love animals.”