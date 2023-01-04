MENOMINEE, MI. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will soon face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in hopes of securing a spot in the playoffs. Fans of both teams say the upcoming game is must-see tv.

The Packers are on a winning streak, but the Detroit Lions stand in their way of making the playoffs. Detroit Lions Fan Randal Smith is from Michigan and says he will always support his home team.

“I would like to see the Lions win really; I would like to see them go for it. The Packers are basically the basic team in the area, but we do live in Michigan, and the Lions are my state’s team,” said Smith.

The Detroit Lions stand in the Packers’ way of making the playoffs. Lions fan Gregg Tanguay says regardless if the Lions make the playoffs or not, he will be satisfied with his team ending the Packer’s season.

“It’s still going to be a great game to watch because they could knock out the Packers which would be almost a Super Bowl for me as far as I’m concerned, and probably for most Lions’ fans around here, that would mean more than any other games that they’ve won,” said Tanguay.

Tanguay says most of his family members are Lions fans and win or lose, it will be a game they will not forget.

“Me and all Lions fans are dedicated, we’ll be there and will always be there and I’m just hoping for a good game, that’s really all I can say about that,” said Tanguay.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 Sunday night at Lambeau Field.