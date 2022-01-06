Know Before You Go: NE Wis. hospitals COVID-19 visitor policies & guidelines

(WFRV) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state, many Northeast Wisconsin hospitals are either prolonging or adding visitor policies and guidelines to help enhance safety among patients and healthcare workers.

Below you can find an ongoing list of COVID-19 visitor policies and guidelines implemented in area hospitals.

Bellin Health Hospitals:

In an attempt to reduce COVID-19 transmission and increase safety in its hospitals, Bellin Health has established the following visitor guidelines and policies:

Visitors must be screened upon arrival

Visitors will need to wear a mask at all times

Patients who don’t need a support person, are asked to come alone

Visitors should self-monitor prior to arrival

Bellin Health officials say visitors who are unable to tolerate a face covering will not be allowed to visit and those that are ill, are currently experiencing COVID symptoms, or have had COVID-19 in the past 14 days should not visit in person as well.

HSHS Hospitals:

As COVID-19 and the rapid spread of omicron continue to impact communities, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) in Wisconsin is working to control the spread by updating visitor policies scheduled to take effect on Friday, Jan 7.

Visitor policies will affect all HSHS hospitals in Green Bay, Sheboygan, and Oconto Falls. HSHS officials note that these policies and guidelines are in place for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The updated visitor policies are as follows:

Emergency department patients may have one support person who is required to be in the patient room at all times; extenuating circumstances will be evaluated.

Patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.

All outpatient services patients may have one person with them during a test/procedure and must remain in designated area at all times; if patient becomes admitted, rules of that admission unit then apply.

Patients having surgery may have one support person that remains in designated area at all times.

Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians present.

Obstetrical patients may have one support person and Doula support.

In addition, healthcare officials say all visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure upon entering the facility. Visitors who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will not be allowed to visit:

Fever (greater than 100.0 F) or chills

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Cough

Sore throat

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Exposure in the past 10 days to a person confirmed to have COVID-19

If the visitor had COVID-19 he/she may not come to the hospital until 10 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test AND at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms

All visitors approved for entry into the hospital(s) will also need to abide by the following guidelines:

Visitors must wear a surgical-grade facemask that covers the nose and mouth at all times. Cloth masks are not permitted. Surgical-grade masks will be made available to those who do not have one. A face shield is not acceptable in place of a mask.

Visitors must Use hand sanitizer to clean hands upon entering the hospital, entering a patient room and prior to exiting a patient room.

Visitors must Remain in the patient room or in space designated by a hospital colleague.

The updated visitor policies are also available for reference on all of the hospitals’ websites:

ThedaCare:

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, ThedaCare hospitals have been quick to increase visitor policies and guidelines in an attempt to keep their communities safe.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have monitored and proactively adjusted our plans, following guidance from health organizations, to create the safest environment possible for everyone in our facilities,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care.

Now, as COVID-19 are rising cases across the state, ThedaCare health officials are once again reminding patients and staff of the visitor policies and guidelines set in place. The hospitals that will continue abiding by these restrictions include hospitals in Appleton, Berlin, Neenah, New London, Shawano, Waupaca, and Wild Rose.

ThedaCare Hospitals and Surgery Centers

No visitors for COVID-positive patients.

Non-COVID patients may have one visitor at a time during normal visiting hours. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room.

Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

For Family Birth Care, visitors will be strictly limited to one essential person throughout the entire stay. No children are allowed.

Additional restrictions may be imposed based on the clinical status of the patient or provider judgment.

ThedaCare Clinics

To limit visitors in waiting areas and clinical spaces, it is recommended that patients come to their appointments alone, if possible.

One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor

In-person visitation is regulated by state and federal guidelines and has variables including county positivity rate, vaccination status and prevalence of positive cases within a facility.

Compassionate care visits and end-of-life visits are accommodated as needed despite variables involved in routine visits.

ThedaCare Emergency Departments

COVID-19 or Respiratory Symptoms

Only one parent/guardian allowed to accompany minor, or a patient with medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

Visitors should speak with the patient’s clinical team if the patient requires additional assistance.

Other ED Patients

One visitor allowed to accompany patient. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room.

Regional Cancer Center

Patients may bring one visitor with them to their appointments and/or treatment at any of our Cancer Care locations.

Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room for duration of the visit.

Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

