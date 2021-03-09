Koenigs makes his initial appearance and supporters speak up

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Ryan Koenigs appeared in court today for his part in this alleged egg-harvesting scheme.

Koenigs entered a not guilty plea to one count of misdemeanor theft on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Koenigs received $20,000 caviar over several years.

Eric Sparr, Deputy District Attorney in Winnebago County says, “The value of the sturgeon eggs, in this case, was very significant and the behavior was serious as far as how they were given to other individuals and it just wasn’t a situation that we could really ignore or allegedly obstructing a conservation warden’s investigation into the illegal trade of sturgeon caviar.”

A neighboring county is charging Keonigs with obstructing a conservation warden’s investigation. The criminal complaint alleges Koenigs reset his cell phone after being interviewed by DNR investigators.

Sparr says, “There is an additional charge in Calumet County, and its somewhat related to his behavior after he was aware that the investigation had started.”

Ryan Koenigs has a great deal of support from local spearers despite facing a theft charge related to his official duties.

Don Herman, with the Otter Street Fishing Club, says, “The fishing clubs back Koenigs 100 percent. We had a little meeting about Ryan. There’s every fishing club that i know of and all of us are supporting Ryan.”

Don says taking sturgeon eggs meant for disposal and harvesting them into caviar had become an accepted part of the DNR culture.

Herman says, “It’s like a speeding ticket, everybody goes over 25 miles. If it’s 25 they go 26; you’re illegal so.”

Herman adds, “I’ve known Ryan for many years. The sturgeon population is what it is. Years ago, spearers would get one one-hundred-pound fish in a season. Now you get thirty of them. Ryan is a dedicated DNR employee.”

Koenigs is scheduled to be back in court in June for further proceedings.