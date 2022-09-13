KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kohler Co. Board of Directors has decided who will fill the role of Chair of the Board after the death of Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., who died on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.

According to a release, the board has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role.

Officials explained, “David will Chair the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer which will include full-scope responsibility for the three business groups of Kohler Co. (Kitchen & Bath, Power, Hospitality) and all enterprise functions.”

As chair of the organization’s Executive Leadership Diversity Board, they said David will oversee the objectives and progress toward achieving them.

David explained he has been with Kohler Co. for over 31 years and was elected to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2015, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2009.

He is the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership since the company began in 1873, and only the ninth person to lead the company over the last 149 years.

“I learned so much from my father, including a tireless strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate. He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful. Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency. He left an indelible mark on me personally and professionally,” David said of his father Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.