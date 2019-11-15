Kohler Co. cites slowing economy sectors as cause for relocation of assembly lines, 90 employees affected

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says 90 Kohler Company employees will be affected by the transfer of the company’s engines division.

The permanent relocation of one of the assembly lines, which was previously announced in September 2018, is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2020.

No employees have been laid off and many have transferred to other jobs with Kohler.

The company told DWD the transfer is due to “certain sectors of the economy have slowed, including housing, impacting the number of open positions in other Company divisions.”

Kohler goes on to say that, “Due to bidding, bumping, and transfer rights in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, as well as retirements and other turnover, it is impossible to predict with certainty which associates, if any, will be affected or the exact order in which individual associates may be laid off.”

Despite this, Kohler adds that they “will make every effort to place the 90 affected associates in other positions.”