KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Kohler Company Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3. He was 83.

Herbert, who played an integral role in Kohler Co.’s success over the years, is survived by his wife, Natalie; two daughters, Laura Kohler, and Rachel Kohler; and one son, David Kohler.

“His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us. We traveled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy,” said his family.

While the family plans to host a private service, Kohler Co. confirmed that it will host a tribute to Herb Kohler for associates, past and present.

Herbert was born in Chicago on February 20, 1939.

Growing up Herbert attended Kohler schools in Wisconsin, and spent his summers working as a laborer on the Kohler farms. Once he got older, Herbert enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve.

After his service, Herbert decided to go back to school and studied at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, before launching a brief acting career at Knox College in Illinois.

Herbert ultimately completed his education at Yale University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial administration in 1965.

Shortly after graduation, Herbert rejoined Kohler Co. full-time where he served in various positions including:

R&D technician

Director

Vice President of Operations

Executive Vice President

Chairman of the Board & CEO

President

Executive Chairman

In total, Herbert served Kohler Co. for 61 years.

For those interested in learning more about Herb Kohler’s countless contributions, officials have confirmed a tribute website will be coming soon to the Kohler Co. official website.