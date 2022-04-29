KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Two locations in Kohler, Wisconsin have earned a 5-star rating from Forbes in their latest 2022 Travel Guide.

The American Club and Kohler Waters Spa were the two businesses that earned a 5-star review due to their outstanding and virtually flawless service.

Forbes sends trained inspectors to visit each property and evaluate them based on a 900 objective criteria. The inspectors are anonymous so they can get the same experience as a typical guest. The inspectors pay close attention to detail and customer service.

The American Club is an English Tudor-style hotel that highlights some of the most scenic rooms in all of Wisconsin. Given that the hotel is part of the Kohler bath empire, the bathrooms are second to none and world-class. Regular rooms feature stylish tile work and inviting massage-jet showerheads.

The inspector that visited the American Club says you won’t find the tech perks here that you would find at larger, more urban hotels but a gadget-free getaway is highly recommended at this hotel.

Another highlight the inspectors at Forbes said about The American Club was that the hotel welcomes families as they provide kid’s amenities like toys, baseball caps, and other goodies like bike rentals. The entire family also gets free passes to the Sports Core, which features an indoor pool.

Kohler Waters Spa, which is adjacent to The American Club, also earned a 5-star review from Forbes. Labeled ‘Wisconsin’s water-filled spa wonder’, inspectors were in awe of the design that features countless waterfalls. A rooftop deck that includes an outdoor sunning space and indoor lounge adds to an already impressive area.

For more information about The American Club, click here. For information about Kohler Waters Spa, click here.