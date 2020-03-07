LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kohler resident and dog hit by vehicle

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and their dog were hit by a passing vehicle in the Village of Kohler on Thursday.

The Kohler Police Department report that at around 9 p.m., police responded to an injury accident on School Street at Aspen Road.

Officials say two Kohler residents with a dog were walking on the right side of the roadway when one of the pedestrians and the dog were struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say the 37-year-old man that was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second pedestrian was a 43-year-old man who was uninjured in the incident.

Police report the driver of the vehicle was a 61-year-old man and Kohler resident.

The dog passed away after being taken to a local animal hospital in Port Washington.

