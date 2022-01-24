Kohl’s confirms approach about potential acquisition

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s is confirming that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation Monday follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. Days earlier, a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP reportedly bid $64 per share or about $9 billion.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer said its board is reviewing the offers.

In December, Engine Capital sent a letter to Kohl’s asking the retailer to consider selling the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division. Engine Capital said that if the company chose to spin off its e-commerce division, a move similar to what Saks did earlier this year, the stand-alone business could be valued at $12.4 billion or more.

