Kohl’s looking to hire 580 seasonal associates in GB area, 90,000 nationwide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Kohl’s says it plans to hire 90,000 seasonal associates this year, including nearly 580 in the Green Bay area.

The company says it will also host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, October 5.

Interested candidates are invited to explore and apply for open positions.

The goal is to hire 5,000 seasonal associates nationwide during this hiring day.

Kohl’s began early seasonal hiring in July and will continue to hire across the country through the end of the year.

More information about seasonal hiring can be found here.