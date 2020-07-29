Kohl’s to close for Thanksgiving

(WFRV) – Kohl’s is the latest major retailer to announce they will close for Thanksgiving this year.

In a statement, Kohl’s says they are “designing plans to reflect a year like no other.”

“Given the importance of safety and convenience, we expect more customers to shop earlier, search for great deals throughout the season, and take advantage of our online and omnichannel conveniences. Therefore, we have made the decision to close our stores on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020.”

Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, says they are adapting to changing customer expectations and behaviors.

“We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”

Other retailers like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Walmart, have announced they will close for the holiday this year.

