Kohl’s to hold virtual hiring event for Green Bay, Appleton area stores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kohl’s will be holding a virtual hiring event as they search for seasonal employees ahead of the holiday season.

All Kohl’s stores in the Green Bay and Appleton areas will take part in a virtual hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested candidates are invited to text APPLY to 24508 or visit Careers.Kohls.com to schedule a phone interview for Saturday.

Kohl’s says applicable candidates can receive an offer on the same day.

Kohl’s isn’t alone in looking for seasonal workers – Walmart and Amazon are also looking to bring on more employees.