Kohl’s to hold virtual hiring event for Green Bay, Appleton area stores

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kohl’s will be holding a virtual hiring event as they search for seasonal employees ahead of the holiday season.

All Kohl’s stores in the Green Bay and Appleton areas will take part in a virtual hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested candidates are invited to text APPLY to 24508 or visit Careers.Kohls.com to schedule a phone interview for Saturday.

Kohl’s says applicable candidates can receive an offer on the same day.

Kohl’s isn’t alone in looking for seasonal workers – Walmart and Amazon are also looking to bring on more employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns