NEW YORK (AP) — Department store chain Kohl’s said it aims to increase sales by a low-single-digit percentage annually, with plans to open 100 new small-format stores in the next four years and expand its Sephora-branded shops to 850, among other moves.

Kohl’s announced its long-term goals on Monday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting as it faces increasing pressure from activist investors.

As part of its plans to spearhead sales growth, Kohl’s forecasts that its Sephora business will be a $2 billion juggernaut.