Kohl’s to temporarily close stores nationwide due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Kohl’s has announced that, as a result of the escalating coronavirus outbreak, it will temporarily close all stores nationwide beginning Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. The closure is scheduled to last until at least April 1.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Customers can continue to shop Kohl’s online and through the Kohl’s app. Items will be shipped directly to your home.

Other stores including Walmart, Target, Pick N’ Save, Festival, and Dollar General have also made changes.

