Koko Sushi Bar and Lounge moving to Stadium District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Green Bay’s popular restaurants is moving to the shadows of Lambeau Field.

According to Koko Sushi Bar and Lounge, the move is expected to take place in May 2021, but no official date is set. Koko’s new address will be 875 Lombardi Avenue.

The new space has been newly renovated, according to Koko Sushi Bar and Lounge. Their current location is at 301 North Adams.

Koko Sushi Bar and Lounge offers steak dishes, udon bowls, salads, salmon dinners and more. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

