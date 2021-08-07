Koko Sushi rolls into new location in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After three months of patiently waiting, Downtown Green Bay’s Koko Sushi announced it has finalized its move to its new location– don’t worry they didn’t travel far!

On Friday, Koko Sushi announced it has finalized its move from Downtown Green Bay to its new location at 875 Lombardi Avenue. The restaurant shared that this new location offers free parking, a more spacious bar able to accommodate more guests, and a much larger, modern kitchen for cooking up Green Bay’s favorite sushi rolls.

“The move was a challenge, to say the least. Shortly after COVID-19 hit, the interior of our new building caught on fire which delayed our move. The fire benefited us in many ways- as strange as that sounds- because we were able to design the interior to fit Koko’s personality. Also, it was not an ideal time to move during the pandemic. The delay was meant to be,” shared Koko Sushi owner, Virginia Wilson.

The eatery adds that its new location also features a private room for parties and special events, as well as outdoor dining in its verdant garden area complete with patio bistro lighting.

“I am excited about Koko’s new location and our menu. Change is good! Koko has gone through many trials and tribulations the past 15 years – like many restaurants do. It is a challenging business to be in. I feel blessed that Koko has endured the journey, and I am so grateful to the many people who support us,” said Wilson.