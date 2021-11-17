GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Konop Meats not taking any wild game meat for processing until 2022

DEER HUNT

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Any hunters that were planning on taking their wild game to Konop Meats to get processed, will have to wait until 2022.

According to a Facebook post from Konop Meats, they will not be taking any meat for processing until the calendar turns over. They ask for customers to call after Jan. 1 to make an appointment.

The statement in full reads:

Attention Wild Game Customers!!

We are NOT taking any meat for processing until after the NEW YEAR!! Please give us a call after January 1st, 2022 to make an appointment.

Thank You!!

Konop Meats

There was no information given as to the reason for the announcement.

Wisconsin’s gun deer season kicks off on Nov. 20. Marinette County recently released its ordinances for any hunter looking to hunt on the 216,000 acres of public forest land.

More information can be found on Konop Meats’ Facebook page.

