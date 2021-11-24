Kool-Aid & Arizona Tea among several brands recalled due to possibly containing metal or glass

Max Robinson, 5, points out his favorite Kook-Aid drink to his mother in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, July 28, 2008. Kraft Foods Inc. reported growth in the second quarter Monday, as consumers, undeterred by price increases, abandon restaurants for less costly meals at home and the company benefits from its restructuring plan. The nation’s largest food and beverage maker is also benefiting from price increases, saying it has raised its prices, on average, 7 percent in the most recent quarter. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(WFRV) – Kool-Aid, Country Time Lemonade and Arizona Tea are just some of the brands of beverages that have been recalled due to them possibly containing pieces of metal or glass.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kraft Heinz has voluntarily recalled multiple beverage products due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal or glass.

The products that have been recalled include:

Country Time Lemonade

Tang

Arizona Tea powdered beverages

Limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages

The products that are being recalled have ‘Best When Used By’ dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023. There are additional products that are getting voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same issue.

The issue was reportedly first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Officials are working with retailers and distributors to remove any potentially impacted products.

Anyone who bought these items is advised to not consume the product and either return it to the store or discard it. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time between Monday and Friday.

The complete list of products can be found here.

The number to call is 1-855-713-9237.