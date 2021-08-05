Kris Schuller retiring after 27 years with WFRV Local 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. WFRV Local 5 is saying goodbye to a local legend as he embarks on the road to retirement.

Kris Schuller is retiring after 30 years in TV news, 27 of those years here at WFRV Local 5. Since his start as a reporter and anchor, he’s worked in Michigan and Wisconsin and has become one the best known in the community. In his years, he has been honored for his work by the Associated Press, Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association, Wisconsin Bar, Milwaukee Press Club and last but not least a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best local newscast.

Kris’s wife Laura took some time to reflect on his career, “The community that you’ve interviewed over the past 31 years have gained your trust and know your work ethic, professionalism, and how you will tell your story.”

For those here at WFRV and outside of these walls, Kris is known for his humor, love for everything outdoors, his Wisconsin Badgers, spending time with family and so much more.

“You’re one of the best reporters that I’ve ever worked with and one of my favorite coworkers of all time. That’s because you’re really excellent at what you do, work harder than anyone around and you somehow manage to be kind, thoughtful and funny,” said retired WFRV anchor Erin Davisson.

Below are farewell clips from those who have worked alongside Kris:

WFRV Local 5 and the community would like to wish Kris a very happy retirement!