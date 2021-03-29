Kroger Foundation commits $1 million to fund after Oconomowoc shooting

(WFRV) – After the events of the fatal shooting at Roundy’s Oconomowoc Distribution Center, the Kroger Foundation announced a donation of $1 million.

The Roundy’s Oconomowoc Distribution Center Victims and Survivor’s Fund will receive the donation to help support the needs of victims, families, survivors and the community affected by the incident, according to officials.

According to officials, the National Compassion Fund will administer the fund. One hundred percent of the donations will go directly to survivors and victims.

Customers of Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s stores can support the fund in the following ways:

  • Text 243725 – keyword: RoundysStrong
  • Register donations raised via Round Up through April 30
  • Visit the GoFundMe page.

