(WFRV) – A Wisconsin landmark seen off to the side of several highways across the state is providing a service for anyone who needs access to items but can’t step foot in its buildings.

According to a release, Kwik Trip has announced it will have carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery services at more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

The chain explained that this addition to the existing food service program will also be available for all new stores. Guests will be able to order favorites like Hot Spot items (pizza, fried chicken, etc.), drinks, and packaged goods.

How to order

The first step is to download the Kwik Rewards mobile app. After setting up an account, you can select the store you want and a time for the order to be ready.

For carryout, the convenience store said it will have a special place in the building for the order. You can still walk through the store for any last-minute items while your order sits on a rack waiting to be taken home.

Curbside pickup is brand new. This allows anyone to place an order and a Kwik Trip or Kwik Star employee will bring it right to you in the parking lot. Just input a vehicle description at checkout and indicate where you are parked when you arrive.

Delivery allows anyone to order – a delivery driver will stop at the store, pick up the order, and deliver it right to your door. Kwik Trip explained most markets will go through DoorDash for this service.

FREE delivery for a limited time

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer these services, providing new avenues for our guests to be able to enjoy our many offerings,” said David Jackson, Loyalty and Digital Marketing Manager at Kwik Trip.

Kwik Trip is celebrating the launch of these services by offering free delivery on all orders through the Kwik Rewards app.

Just download the Kwik Rewards app, click on the “More” tab and select “Mobile Ordering” to get started. You can find more information on the app here.

Free delivery only lasts from June 3 through June 30, 2022.