BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – As community members and local businesses have been stepping up to the plate to help storm victims, another Wisconsin staple is helping out Outagamie County.

Kwik Trip, Wisconsin’s favorite gas station, has donated a semi-trailer loaded with bottled water to Outagamie County following severe storms that produced a tornado in Seymour on Wednesday.

Community members in need can visit Black Creek’s Fire Department starting Saturday morning to pick up a case of water. Many in Outagamie County are still without power and could be without power throughout the weekend.

The Black Creek Fire Department is located at W5200 County Road B and those in Outagamie County are encouraged to pick up a case of Kwik Trip water.

Kwik Trip is the latest business to help out areas of northeast Wisconsin as Ridgeview Liquor in Ashwaubenon continues to give away free ice to cool off and Zesty’s Frozen Custard in Brown County offered free custard to electric workers, who have been working tirelessly to restore power.

For further information, you can reach out to Black Creek Fire Department’s assistant chief Ryan Schomisch at 920-984-3444.