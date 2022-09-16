IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Michigan residents will now be able to enjoy all the amenities only found inside a Kwik Trip without having to cross state lines.

According to Kwik Trip’s website, a new location in Ironwood had its grand opening on September 14. This is Kwik Trip’s first Michigan store.

The company’s social media team highlighted that accomplishment in a humorous post.

I expanded to Michigan today what did you do Kwik Trip on Facebook

That post has over 6,200 engagements and over 400 shares.

What can Michigan residents expect when visiting the state’s only (as of right now) Kwik Trip? Well, the location is 260 East Cloverland Drive in Ironwood.

It is open 24 hours a day and has multiple services and amenities. Some of these include a 24-hour car wash, truck parking and ATMs.

More information can be found on Kwik Trip’s website.