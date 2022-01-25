Kwik Trip has a new brand, here’s everything you need to know

(WFRV) – ‘See you next time’ at Kwik Trip’s newest brand: ‘Kwik Spirits’ which announced its addition to the Kwik Trip family on Monday.

Kwik Spirits posted on its Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 24 saying it was the newest addition to the Kwik Trip family of brands.

According to Kwik Spirits website, their locations will have multiple products including:

  • Wine
  • Liquor
  • Beer
  • Tobacco
    • Humidor cigars
    • Roll-your-own
    • Chewing tobacco
    • Vape products
    • Cigarettes

There are multiple locations including four in Wisconsin. The list of all of their current locations are:

  • Cloquet, Minn.
  • Rush City, Minn.
  • Byron, Minn.
  • Owatonna, Minn.
  • Cumberland, Wis.
  • Janesville, Wis.
  • Baraboo, Wis.
  • Fort Dodge, Iowa

There was no information on their plans for future expansion. More information can be found on their website.

