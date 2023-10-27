(WFRV) – Kwik Trip’s system outage caused some hassle for patrons to rack up reward points and other loyalty program items, but Wisconsin’s beloved convenience store is making things right the only way they know how: free beer.

That’s right, Kwik Trip is offering free beer after the system outage in their app. All you have to do is verify your age to opt into the age-restricted offers, and you’ll be able to get beer for free.

The offer expires on November 1 at 11:59 p.m. and is only valid at Wisconsin Kwik Trips, but Wisconsinites of age are encouraged to take advantage of this offer, which includes one free Miller Lite, Coors Light, or Coors Banquet 16oz aluminum pint or 24oz single can.

There is a limit of one use for the offer, but those looking to kickstart the weekend can head over to your local Kwik Trip for the free beer.

“I can’t stay mad at you with that offer. You’re forgiven,” said one user on Facebook.

For additional information, you can check out Kwik Trip’s Facebook post explaining the free beer!