The convenience store that offers gas, donuts, pizza, coffee and everything in between is adding a new product to its shelves – Glazer Bean beer.

In a post on Facebook, Kwik Trip said, “We’ve partnered with Karben4 Brewing and will be delivering Glazer Bean beer to Wisconsin stores. This beauty is a chocolate coffee stout – brewed with our own Karuba coffee with just a hint of Glazer.”

Next time you stop in, be sure to grab some and enjoy responsibly!