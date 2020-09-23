Kwik Trip reveals new car-wash-scented candle

(WFRV) – After receiving numerous requests, Kwik Trip has dropped what could be the most elite candles on the market – the “Elite Day” car-wash-scented candle.

Elite Day candles and melts are now available for online purchase. Kwik Trip partnered with Smith and Co. Candles LLC, a family-owned candle company based in Eau Claire.

“Earlier this summer, we teamed up with the Smith & Co. team to launch the Glazers®-Scented Candle. This was new territory for our company, so we were thrilled to see the positive feedback surrounding the launch,” says Kendra Nedegaard, Digital Content Supervisor at Kwik Trip. “Our social team received significant comments and suggestions for future candle editions. The most requested was easily our car wash tri-foam smell. If there’s anyone who could turn our guests’ wishes into a reality, it was Kenna and Doug from Smith & Co.”

To purchase the Elite Day candle, visit Smith and Co. Candles LLC.

Kwik Trip says the scent comes with notes of soap bubbles, middle notes of fresh cherries, and bottom notes of a fresh clean car.

Kenna Smith-Hoff, owner of Smith & Co. Candles LLC. says, “We knew we needed to make this scent a reality. It’s especially near and dear to my heart because my dad Jim works for Kwik Trip as their lead Car Wash Field Service Supervisor and oversees car wash production and maintenance in all three states. He has worked for Kwik Trip for over 20 years, so Kwik Trip runs deep in my family. I’d also like to thank my mom for all of her help and guidance. Being a part of the production of both the Glazers® and now the Elite Day Candles has been a dream come true. We know you’ll love them!”

A coupon for a discounted Elite Car Wash will be included with each order.

