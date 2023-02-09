CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Police Department was alerted Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at the Kwik Trip on West Madison and South Main Street.

According to a release, authorities say the suspect walked up to the counter with an item before demanding money and revealing that he had a gun in his waistband.

Police stated that the man fled on foot after taking an unknown amount of money and some other items from the store. Police say they searched the area and were unable to find the man.

Courtesy of the Clintonville Police Department Courtesy of the Clintonville Police Department

The Clintonville Police Department is asking businesses and residents in the area to check their own surveillance cameras to help see where the suspect may have went.

No other details have been released at this time and anyone with information is asked to call The Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117.

Local 5 will update this story when more details become available.