Kwik Trip to require pre-pay, pay-at-the-pump beginning in January

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WLAX) — Soon Kwik Trip customers will have to pay for their gas before they can fuel up. The La Crosse-based company will switch all stores’ fuel pumps to prepay or pay-at-the-pump only beginning Jan. 3.

Kwik Trip representative David Niemi said the change is meant to improve customer service.

“Our coworkers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive-offs, they can’t focus solely on the guests in the store,” he said.

Customers will still be able to use cash or check to prepay for fuel inside the store or will be able to use debit and credit cards at the pump.

“Gift cards are a great way to prepay for fuel as they avoid any pre-authorization fees,” Niemi noted, “and the guest will be charged for the specific amount pumped right away.”

An exception to the new policy will be for the side-diesel island which will continue to have a pay-inside option.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned operation with more than 700 stores across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, according to the company website.