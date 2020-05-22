Kwik Trip unveils Glazer Donuts-scented candle

(WDJT) – Calling all fans of Kwik Trip’s Glazer Donuts – you’ll now be able to enjoy the surgery scent in candle form.

WFRV affiliate WDJT says Kwik Trip has teamed up with Smith and Co. Candles LLC, a family-owned candle company based in Eau Claire, to create the donut-scented candles.

What exactly do Glazer donuts smell like? Kwik Trip says the scent includes top notes of sweetened milk, granulated sugar and pastry flour, middle notes of confectioner’s sugar and rich creamy vanilla, and bottom notes of fried dough, buttercream and sweet vanilla glaze.

Photo courtesy WDJT

“My mom used to work for Kwik Trip and my dad still does. Kwik Trip has been a huge part of my life since I can remember. Of course, I had to follow in my parents’ footsteps and get a job at Kwik Trip when I was old enough – it was my first job, and I was with the company for three years,” said Kenna Smith-Hoff, owner ofSmith & Co. Candles LLC. “During that time, I met the love of my life, and last year I married him! One morning, on our routine stop at Kwik Trip, I had an epiphany while eating a Glazer to make it into a candle scent.”

The official Glazer Donut candle will be available for pre-sale online HERE beginning Monday, May 25, says WDJT. The candles will officially launch and be available for online purchase on National Donut Day, June 5.

To top it off, a coupon for a free donut will be included with each order.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5