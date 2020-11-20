Kwik Trip unveils new merch to ‘keep your favorite gas station even closer’

(WFRV) – Have someone on your Christmas list that can’t get enough of Kwik Trip? The Wisconsin gas station chain has you covered.

Kwik Trip has previously released Glazer Donuts-scented candles and a car-wash-scented candle. They even released their own ‘Glazer Bean’ and ‘Hot Spot’ beers, but now there’s a new piece of merch you can get – underwear.

“Nobooty was prepared for this,” Kwik Trip said in a Friday Facebook post as they unveiled branded underwear ahead of Christmas.

“Keep your friends close and your favorite gas station even closer,” Kwik Trip’s merch website reads.

To snag your limited edition undergarments, click here.