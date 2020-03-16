1  of  16
Kwik Trip will not accept fillable mugs, cups temporarily

(WFRV) – Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations has announced they are making changes in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

According to a release on Kwik Trip’s website, staff will continuously monitor bathrooms and will be wiping down all commonly contacted surfaces in all stores at least once every hour to ensure continued cleanliness.

Food sampling will be temporarily discontinued and labor hours typically dedicated to food sampling will be reallocated toward cleaning and sanitation efforts.

The use of refillable mugs and cups will no longer be allowed at Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations. Kwik Trip is now asking customers to use disposable cups temporarily.

Customers are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer located at the gas pumps and in-store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

