La Crosse fire department rescues 5 stranded canoeists

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say members of the La Crosse Fire department rescued five canoeists who became stranded on the La Crosse River.

Captain Greg Temp said rescue crews responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m.  Saturday and found five people clinging to a tree in the water.

WXOW-TV reports that the department used two of their inflatable boats to reach the canoeists and return them safely to shore. No injuries were reported. The La Crosse River flows into the Mississippi River in the city of La Crosse.

