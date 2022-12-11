PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A La Crosse man was arrested in southwestern Wisconsin for operating under the influence after allegedly trying to destroy evidence during a traffic stop.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator performed a traffic stop for moving violations and suspicious activity after the driver allegedly attempted to avoid being pulled over by turning off his vehicle’s lights.

Deputies say that the incident happened on WIS 35 and in the City of Prairie du Chien on December 8.

Justin Taylor, 39, reportedly attempted to destroy what was suspected to be methamphetamine and as he got out of his vehicle and while doing so, a large ‘crystal-like chunk’ fell onto the street.

After a K9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle, a search was conducted, resulting in several packaged baggies containing suspected meth, suspected heroin and/or fentanyl, several hypodermic needles, a glass smoking device, and other drug paraphernalia was discovered.

The discovered substances tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Taylor was placed through a ‘drug influence evaluation,’ and was arrested for:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Restricted Controlled Substance – 6th Offense

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstructing Law Enforcement

Violating the conditions of his active probation for delivery of methamphetamine through the State of Wisconsin.

No other information about the incident was provided at this time