La Crosse Police issue statewide alert in attempt to locate homicide suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) — La Crosse Police have issued a statewide alert in an attempt to locate a man believed to be the suspect of a November homicide.

Police say they have identified 27-year-old Shavonte T. Thompson as the suspect accused of shooting Javier Hall.

According to officials, La Crosse Police responded to a shooting on November 2 in the 900 block of Copeland Avenue. Upon arrival, police say they found Hall lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Hall was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to the injury.

Following their investigation, La Cross Police have identified Thompson as the suspect who fired the gun, killing Hall. A warrant for Thompson’s arrest has been issued.

Thompson has a second warrant for a separate shooting in La Cross from the summer of 2019.

Police say Thompson is 5’3″ and about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and may have shaved his beard off.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

La Crosse Police say they have received reports that Thompson fled to Rochester, Minn. and Peoria, Ill. Officials also believe he has ties to Milwaukee and Chicago.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.