La Crosse Regional Airport implements acrylic barriers in facility to mitigate spread of COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) has implemented new acrylic barriers at TSA security checkpoints to help protect the workforce and passengers from COVID-19.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it has finished the installation of new acrylic barriers at security checkpoints throughout LSE in the agency’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say more than 50 acrylic barriers were installed at security lanes across the checkpoints at LSE. The barriers are currently in place at the conveyor belts, travel document checker podiums, and divestiture positions.

“These new acrylic barriers at our TSA checkpoints will help protect TSA officers, travelers and flight crews,” said Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Along with other safety technologies to reduce or eliminate physical contact, TSA will continue to identify and implement changes and innovation to help minimize the spread of the virus.

LSE staff say they will continue to adhere to all CDC recommended safety best practices including social distancing, reduced physical contact between travelers and TSA officers during the screening process, use of personal protective equipment by TSA officers and extra cleaning and disinfecting in the security checkpoint.

Travelers are reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19.