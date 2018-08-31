Labor Day Weekend Traffic: Lane and Speed Reductions

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - It's the annual reminder that summer is almost over: Labor Day weekend is here!

According to AAA, filling up you car is on track to be more expensive this year than the last four years. Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the road, so here are construction areas you'll want to watch out for.

Down in the Fox Valley, US-10 will have reduced lanes and speeds on both sides of the road throughout the 441 work zone. Be careful of lane shifts as well.

Up in Brown County, 41 and 141 in Suamico will have reduced lanes and speeds in the north and southbound lanes. There will be lane shifts as well.

In Shawano County, 47 and 45 are reduced to single lanes at certain points.

Be alert and drive safe!