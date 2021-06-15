Labor shortage halts special transportation to Summerfest, State Fair

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee County Transportation Service (MCTS) announced they will not be providing special service to Summerfest, State Fair, and other summer events in 2021.

In past years the MCTS has provided ‘Freeway Flyers’ and other seasonal shuttles that transport passengers between park and rides to the city. These are now suspended due to a bus driver shortage.

MCTS will still run all of their regular bus routes in the city, including those that go to and from the event sites. Those attending Summerfest or the State Fair will still have the option to use regular bus routes to get to the events.

MCTS has hired more than 125 new bus drivers in the last year but are still short a necessary 60 positions getting closer to its lowest count in five years.

Tens of thousands use the MCTS to get to work, school, appointments, and more. They will still be running their normal routes throughout the city for all 365 days.

