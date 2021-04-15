Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin crime labs improved their turnaround times on DNA and ballistics tests last year but drug and tool mark tests lagged dramatically.

The labs have struggled to improve their turnaround times in all manner of evidence testing for years. Attorney General Josh Kaul made improving the labs’ efficiency a major campaign issue in 2018.

He released a report Thursday detailing turnaround times for 2020. DNA analysis took on average three fewer days and ballistics work was on average 11 days faster.

But drug testing took on average 11 days longer, even though the labs saw 1,048 fewer submissions than in 2019. And the average turnaround time for tool mark analysis was 1,164 days, up from 235.