Lace up the hiking boots, National Trails Day is June 1!

(WFRV) — With warming temperatures, more and more people are heading outdoors for a number activities, such as hiking.
June 1, according to Travel Wisconsin, is National Trails Day. The day is intended to inspire others to explore hiking trails and learn more about them.
Travel Wisconsin goes on to say National Trails Day is “a perfect opportunity to thank volunteers, land managing agencies, and outdoor minded businesses for their support in developing and maintaining trails.”
Here is a list of some of the local trails to explore to celebrate National Trails Day!
- Baird Creek Trail, Green Bay
- Bay Shore Park, New Franken
- Cave Point County Park, Door County
- CE Trail, Appleton
- County Forest, Grand Chute
- Devils River State Recreational Trail, Denmark
- Fonferek Glen (County Park), Ledgeview
- Fox River Trail, following the Fox River
- High Cliff State Park, Sherwood
- Mountain Bay Trail, Howard
- Newton Blackmour State Trail, New London
- Peninsula State Park, Door County
- Stone Bridge Trail, Grand Chute
- Wiouwash State Trail, Hortonville
Some trails may require a state park sticker or admission.