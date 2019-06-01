Lace up the hiking boots, National Trails Day is June 1!

(WFRV) — With warming temperatures, more and more people are heading outdoors for a number activities, such as hiking.

June 1, according to Travel Wisconsin, is National Trails Day. The day is intended to inspire others to explore hiking trails and learn more about them.

Travel Wisconsin goes on to say National Trails Day is “a perfect opportunity to thank volunteers, land managing agencies, and outdoor minded businesses for their support in developing and maintaining trails.”​​​​​​

Here is a list of some of the local trails to explore to celebrate National Trails Day!

Some trails may require a state park sticker or admission.