‘Lack of reasonable wages’: Qdoba in Wisconsin brings attention to pay, upper management

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A message posted in the window of a Qdoba location in Stevens Point has brought attention to upper management and a lack of reasonable wages.
The image was recently posted on Facebook in the Stevens Point Area: Happening Now page.
The sign reads:
Due to upper management and a lack of reasonable wages, Qdoba is currently closedStevens Point Qdoba
There are comments saying that some people visited Qdoba for lunch and dinner, but it was closed at 8 p.m. According to Qdoba’s Stevens Point location’s Facebook page, the hours are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Recently, there has been an uptick in restaurants coming up with new ways to compensate workers, including a Wisconsin hospitality group that raised the minimum wage and eliminated tipping.
A restaurant in North Carolina added a 20% gratuity called a ‘Fair Wage Service Fee’ to every bill as they are now paying employees a fair wage.