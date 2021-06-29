‘Lack of reasonable wages’: Qdoba in Wisconsin brings attention to pay, upper management

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A message posted in the window of a Qdoba location in Stevens Point has brought attention to upper management and a lack of reasonable wages.

The image was recently posted on Facebook in the Stevens Point Area: Happening Now page.

The sign reads:

Due to upper management and a lack of reasonable wages, Qdoba is currently closed Stevens Point Qdoba

There are comments saying that some people visited Qdoba for lunch and dinner, but it was closed at 8 p.m. According to Qdoba’s Stevens Point location’s Facebook page, the hours are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Recently, there has been an uptick in restaurants coming up with new ways to compensate workers, including a Wisconsin hospitality group that raised the minimum wage and eliminated tipping.

A restaurant in North Carolina added a 20% gratuity called a ‘Fair Wage Service Fee’ to every bill as they are now paying employees a fair wage.